$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce $18.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.69 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. 46,423,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,877,664. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

