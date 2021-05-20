$158.97 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce sales of $158.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.80 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $185.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $607.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.49 million to $608.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $653.55 million, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $665.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.14. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $2,755,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

