$154.10 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce $154.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $116.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $652.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.90 million to $653.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $796.60 million, with estimates ranging from $776.92 million to $817.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $123.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -192.77 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.51.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

