1,538 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Twilio accounts for about 1.1% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,337,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,700 shares of company stock valued at $53,254,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $13.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,384. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.30 and a 200-day moving average of $351.62. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

