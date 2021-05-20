143,303 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Open Text at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

OTEX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.24. 22,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,865. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Open Text’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

