$142.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post sales of $142.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.80 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $146.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $625.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $714.57 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

