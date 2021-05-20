137,820 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Bought by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 137,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,381,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for approximately 2.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,275,000 after buying an additional 325,319 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 617,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,496,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 121.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

