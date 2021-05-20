$127.02 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce $127.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $103.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $553.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.50 million to $554.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $694.04 million, with estimates ranging from $683.70 million to $712.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $54.75 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 481,547 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.