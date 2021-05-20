113,562 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,468 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

