$112.72 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report $112.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.60 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $94.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $491.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.88 million to $533.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $738.24 million, with estimates ranging from $701.66 million to $780.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,228,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $46,319,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,391,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $23,514,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 250,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,167. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

