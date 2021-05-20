$1.90 EPS Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $146.99 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

