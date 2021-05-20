$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in RPM International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in RPM International by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RPM International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPM opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.