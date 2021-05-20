$1.48 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 898.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

