$1.47 EPS Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Chevron posted earnings per share of ($1.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.83. 503,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,807,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.