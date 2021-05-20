$1.29 EPS Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 320,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 908.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $3,057,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.78. 1,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

