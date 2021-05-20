$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $845.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of LEG opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.