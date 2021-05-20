$0.68 EPS Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.65. The company had a trading volume of 76,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.