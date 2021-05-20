$0.64 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

CDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000.

NYSE CDR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $195.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

