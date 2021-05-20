$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.54. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Aaron’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

NYSE AAN traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. 1,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

