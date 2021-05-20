-$0.57 EPS Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.62). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 3,577,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,475,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

