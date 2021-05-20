-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLO. B. Riley began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $28.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,678,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

