$0.51 EPS Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is $2.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $251,687.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,222.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,546 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

