$0.29 EPS Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Conn’s reported earnings of ($1.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CONN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 229,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,457. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

