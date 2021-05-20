-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ObsEva.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ObsEva by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
