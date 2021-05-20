-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ObsEva.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

OBSV traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 729,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,245. The company has a market cap of $167.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ObsEva by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.