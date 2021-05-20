$0.19 EPS Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.