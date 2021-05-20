$0.09 EPS Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of AG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 225,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,826. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,423,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $18,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

