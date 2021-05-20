-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Tilly’s reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.65 on Monday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

