Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.120–0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.Zynga also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 229,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 913,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,029 shares of company stock worth $6,800,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.