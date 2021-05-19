Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.120–0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.Zynga also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.
NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 229,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 913,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,029 shares of company stock worth $6,800,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
About Zynga
Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.
