Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,758 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Zynga worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 367,962 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,510,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,041,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,530.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 913,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,800,606. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

