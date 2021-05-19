Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading Up 7.4%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price was up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.27. Approximately 2,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 540,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.