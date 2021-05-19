Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 969 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Five9 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Five9 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Shares of FIVN opened at $164.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,740 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,508 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

