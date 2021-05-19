Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $64.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

