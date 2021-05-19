Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $167.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

