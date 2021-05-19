Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 804 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $180.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

