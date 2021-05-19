Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,365,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137,165 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,067 shares of company stock worth $2,691,015. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.51.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

