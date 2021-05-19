ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65.

On Monday, March 15th, Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,736,670.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

