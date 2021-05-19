Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $208.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,575 shares of company stock worth $74,132,379 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

