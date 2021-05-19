Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $498,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

