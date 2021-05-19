ZB Token (ZB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.85 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $204.08 million and $27.85 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00081203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $498.82 or 0.01271049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.76 or 0.10533303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00057275 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

