Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Zalando stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. Zalando has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

