Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to “Hold”

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SELB. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.