Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) to Hold

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get GoHealth alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

GOCO opened at $11.70 on Monday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoHealth (GOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.