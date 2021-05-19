Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Hold

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $132.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron reported a wider loss in the first quarter while revenues fell short. The company got a significant boost from the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of its lead drug, Reblozyl, for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The initial uptake of the drug shows an encouraging graph. The regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication, which should boost sales. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is positive as it provides the former with cash infusion for development. The successful development of sotatercept will boost the portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is extremely dependent on Reblozyl’s success for growth. Moreover, its pipeline only has one late-stage candidate.”

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $124.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1,107.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 18.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,838,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

