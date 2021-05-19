Zacks Investment Research Downgrades STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Hold

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. STORE Capital has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,914 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,757,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,581,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,968,000 after buying an additional 278,080 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 284,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.