Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Strong Sell

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,332,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,707,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Benz sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $36,247,700. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

