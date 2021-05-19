Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 83.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 285,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,617,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 170.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $226.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.51. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

