Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.12). Shake Shack posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. 1,216,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,934. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.01, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.