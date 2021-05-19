Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Great Ajax posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James increased their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AJX stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $280.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

