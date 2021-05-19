Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post sales of $99.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.88 million to $110.11 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $97.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $414.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.70 million to $440.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $483.54 million, with estimates ranging from $465.50 million to $502.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,435. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.