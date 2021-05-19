Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post $0.71 EPS

Analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Otis Worldwide posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. 5,464,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,615. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after buying an additional 875,893 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

